French star Mbappe has donated an amount of $34,000 to a campaign aimed at funding a private to find Argentine Emiliano who went missing after the plane he was travelling in dropped off the over the English Channel, last week.

The campaign was launched in response to authorities' decision to call off the Many famous footballers like of Paris Saint- and Marseille's have donated a sizeable amount to support the initiative, reported.

There is no trace of the aircraft, the pilot or the passenger until now, ever since the plane disappeared.

had just signed a record USD 19 million deal with City and was supposed to join the training. He had gone to Nantes, to bid farewell to his former teammates, and was on his way to when the incident occurred.

Devastated fans have been paying their tribute to the promising footballer, with many lining outside the City stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)