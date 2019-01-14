Lady Gaga thanks Bradley Cooper in heartfelt speech at Critics' Choice Awards

American Lady Gaga, who took home the award for best song for her track 'Shallow' from the movie 'A Star is Born' at on Sunday, thanked her and co-star while accepting the award.

For the award ceremony, opted for a blush coloured sleeveless gown with her hair styled in retro curls, reported People.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much," said as she took the stage, fighting back tears.

"This means the world to us. I'll never forget when we wrote this song together with and Andrew Wyatt," continued.

She then went onto explain what it was like to perform 'Shallow' in front of Bradley.

"I'll never forget playing it for Bradley for the first time and seeing his face light up and then singing it live together, take after take. I was mesmerised both as myself and as my character Ally. I was basking in the brilliant transformation of Bradley into Jackson Maine, singing on his stage, and overwhelmed by the storytelling and power in his voice," Gaga said.

After thanking everyone, Gaga described the song's context.

"This song is a conversation between men and women, asking each other questions about life . and the shallowness of a modern era. I'm so happy it resonated with you," Gaga added.

Gaga's speech was beautiful and heartfelt as she praised her fellow songwriters and Bradley for being an outstanding costar.

"I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a These three incredible men. they lifted me up and supported me. Bradley, I love you," Gaga said.

'Shallow' beat out tough competitors like Black Panther's 'All the Stars', 'Girl in the Movies', from Dumplin, RBG's 'I'll Fight', 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' and 'Trip a Little Light Fantastic' from Marry Poppins Returns to take home the top honours.

The hit single also won best original song at which took place on January 6.

aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye Diggs, who handed out accolades to achievers in both film and television categories.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)