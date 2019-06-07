Lakme Academy powered by Aptech expands footprint

powered by (LAPA) today launched a new centre in Dilsukhnagar, The centre was inaugurated by well-known and Telugu Cinema heartthrob

The academy plans to be the biggest in the beauty and wellness vocational skilling sector and plans to continue its impressive growth in opening training academies in the coming years as well.

The brand is a collaborative venture between global education and training leader, Ltd. and Lakme Lever Pvt. Ltd; a subsidiary of Currently, has over 125 centres across with over 85 currently open.

"Behind every cinema star or lies hours of effort by the beauty, hair care and wellness professional. We certainly owe it to them for our success. I want to convey to all the students out there that this is a great industry to be in, especially since two of the biggest names and Lakme, are partners in bringing this knowledge to you", said Maya.

" is one of the largest commercial and residential centres in and thus a strategic location for us. The growing demand for skilled beauty professionals is not hinging on the thriving affluent population which has been the predominant consumers of the beauty and wellness service. The rise of millennial and the neo middle class who emphasize on holistic wellbeing as well as the desire to look good and young are playing a key catalyst in the growth", said Pravir Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Marketing, Aptech Ltd.

"It is estimated that the biggest impediment in the growth will be the shortage of skilled manpower. With powered by Aptech, we aim to bridge this skill gap in the industry. There are numerous opportunities across the value chain for talented beauty and styling professionals, managers and entrepreneurs", said Yatham - Owner of the franchise.

Students at the academy are offered both foundation and advanced level training in skin, hair and make-up. powered by Aptech has also integrated soft skills development into the technical curriculum to ensure that students are aligned as per the demand of the industry. The top-performing students are assisted with placements through the Lakme Salon Network while aspiring entrepreneurs are provided with the vocational skills needed to own and sustain a Lakme Academy franchise.

