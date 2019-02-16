Two burglars held

-
ALSO READ
Telangana police inaugurates creche for women officers' kids
Hyderabad police creates green corridor for ambulance to transport live organs
Hyderabad: One held for duping job aspirants, cash seized
Hyderabad: 3884 cases of 'minors driving' registered this year
Jilted lover attacks 17-year-old girl with sickle in Hyderabad
-
Two inter-state burglars, who were allegedly involved in a number of offences in Hyderabad and other parts of the country, were arrested Saturday, police said.
They said about 1034 grams gold ornaments, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler with fake registration number, all worth Rs 32 lakh, were seized from them.
Police teams, under the supervision of Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, were formed to trace the culprits in the wake of a series of house burglary offences committed during day time in January, a police release said.
The efforts led to the apprehension of the accused on Saturday, it said.
A separate police release said two inter-state dacoit gang members were detained.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU