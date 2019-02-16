Two burglars held

Two inter-state burglars, who were allegedly involved in a number of offences in and other parts of the country, were arrested Saturday, police said.

They said about 1034 grams gold ornaments, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler with fake registration number, all worth Rs 32 lakh, were seized from them.

Police teams, under the supervision of Mahesh M Bhagwat, of Police, Rachakonda, were formed to trace the culprits in the wake of a series of house burglary offences committed during day time in January, a police release said.

The efforts led to the apprehension of the accused on Saturday, it said.

A separate police release said two inter-state dacoit gang members were detained.

