Lalaji 24x7 announces massive launch for Delhi-NCR

In an attempt to grow a larger market, cater to a bigger audience by enabling easy access to daily needs and grocery items pan India, based hyper local grocery delivery start-up 24x7 has announced good news to its consumers on in all NCR regions.

A bootstrap start-up, 24x7 aims at bringing the world of technology and world-class groceries together for major cities in by 2020.

An inception by industry experts, and Piyush Goyal, 24x7 has been conceptualized with a lot of thought behind it. Unlike any other hyper local grocery delivery start-up, the research, experience from working within the industry and first-hand knowledge set them apart.

With a passionate team set to give the best products with endless offers and providing the finest packaging, fast delivery, free shipments, and full customer support, the concept drives much popularity that its current competitors.

The platform has a user-centric UI, which appeal to the audience of all ages and gives a better experience right from placing an order to even returning it. Lalaji 24x7 ran an internal test survey to conclude how its potential audience looks forward of having them in their city.

"The news about launching in the two metropolitan cities has been an intentional move and quite a thought-after expansion plan. We have seen grow immensely and feel the potential of excelling in the domain and giving the consumers a better experience is something we should not limit only to the NCR region", said Piyush Goyal, Deputy CEO, Lalaji24x7.com

"Our whole aim to enter this industry was to not copy a model, but help others learn from the wheel are constantly inventing and improving upon. We hope that the consumers across can benefit from the quality and products we deliver, while ensuring exceptional service will grow even bigger with multiple deliveries", added Sunil Lakra, Founder, Lalaji24x7.com

With starting a mere 250 orders daily, Lalaji 24x7.com today is vigorously working towards increasing its manpower and resources to hit the 10,000 delivery mark per day in Delhi NCR.

Aiming at also bringing forth the 2-Hour delivery experience, the platform has a promising future with goals of re-defining the hyper local grocery domain.

