Congress should take steps towards impeaching Trump, says Kamala Harris

In the wake of the release of Mueller report, Democratic Senator and 2020 Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday (local time) said that US Congress "should take steps towards" impeaching President Donald Trump.
"I think we have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take steps towards impeachment," CNN reported Kamala Harris, as saying.
The United States Department of Justice on Thursday had released a redacted version of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
The 22-month long investigation into the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential election was unable to clear US President Donald Trump in the matter, stating that the President's action and intent "present difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred."
Notably, a section of Mueller's report states that Congress can continue to investigate the US President.
Citing the said section, another Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren called out on the White House to start impeachment proceedings.
Two other democratic politicians Julian Castro and Wayne Messam have also said they support impeachment proceedings.
The nearly 400-page Mueller report includes the Special Counsel's findings from the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential elections which saw incumbent US President rise to power.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU