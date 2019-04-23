Congress should take steps towards impeaching Trump, says Kamala Harris

In the wake of the release of Mueller report, and 2020 on Monday (local time) said that US "should take steps towards" impeaching

"I think we have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe should take steps towards impeachment," reported Kamala Harris, as saying.

The Department of Justice on Thursday had released a redacted version of the Robert Mueller's report.

The 22-month long investigation into the alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 was unable to clear US in the matter, stating that the President's action and intent "present difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred."

Notably, a section of Mueller's report states that can continue to investigate the US President.

Citing the said section, another called out on the to start impeachment proceedings.

Two other democratic and have also said they support impeachment proceedings.

The nearly 400-page Mueller report includes the Special Counsel's findings from the investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 which saw incumbent US President rise to power.

