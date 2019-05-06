Lavrov to meet Pompeo in Finland today

-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks with the United States secretary of the state, Micheal Pompeo on Monday, reported TASS.
The two officials will meet on the sidelines of the ministerial session of the Arctic Council in Finland.
This came days after United States President Donald Trump telephoned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing we discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the 'Russian Hoax,' Very productive talk!" Trump tweeted.
It is still unclear what Lavrov and Pompeo are intended to discuss.
This also follows Lavrov's meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Moscow.
Russia and the US have taken diametrically opposing stands in Venezuela's political crisis. The two countries have traded warnings against each other's interference in the country's affairs.
Venezuela has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself as the president of the nation in January.
The US immediately recognised him as the interim president, demanding President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Moscow and Washington have accused each other of meddling in Caracas' internal matter.
