EC officials watch screening of PM Modi biopic

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, officials of the on Wednesday watched a special screening of biopic on

A total of seven officials of a committee set up for the purpose were present for the screening of the biopic titled 'PM Modi'.

The apex court had directed the to watch the full biopic and take an informed decision on banning its pan release by April 19.

The ECI officials who watched the screening included Umesh Sinha, Sandeep Saxena, one senior deputy Election Commissioner, Delhi's was also present at the screening.

A top court bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comprising Justice and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, asked the to watch the biopic and submit its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover.

On April 12, the makers of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay of the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Ssingh, had said that the poll panel banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. However, on April 10, the stayed the release of the biopic till elections culminate, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

On April 9, the apex court had dismissed a plea on the release of the film and said that the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of the EC to decide whether the film is in violation of the model code of conduct.

The movie is directed by Omung Kumar and includes Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)