Delhi Police: Man who attacked CM was AAP supporter

Police on Saturday said that the person who attacked has been an supporter and used to organise rallies and meetings of the party.

"As per his version, the accused, identified as Suresh, got disenchanted from the party due to the behaviour of its leaders and distrust of the party towards the armed forces," said the Police in a statement.

Refuting the claims made by the Police, leader said that the man was a 'Bhakt' of

"This is really shameful given the fact that the wife of the attacker has herself said that he was Modi Bhakt and did not like anyone talking against Modi," said Bharadwaj.

Accusing the of planting the fact that the man belonged to the AAP, Bhardwaj said: "This political statement of is itself a proof that is doing all this on the orders of the "

of the accused also said that he was not affiliated to any political party.

"He had once told me that leaders make tall promises but no one fulfills them. But, he isn't affiliated to any political party," said Suresh's

Asserting that security arrangements are made in consultation with the party functionaries, police said: "Necessary tie-up is made with the organisers to ensure that only persons identified by them are in the reception party or in the proximity of the leader."

Earlier on Saturday, blaming the BJP for the assault on Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM asked if and his wanted to get Kejriwal killed.

"The cowards who could not break his morale and defeat him in the elections, now want to get rid of him by employing such methods. This Kejriwal will bring your doom, cowards," tweeted Sisodia.

The (AAP) also termed the incident as another "negligence in the security" of CM Kejriwal."Delhi CM got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," said the party in a statement.

convener was on Saturday slapped in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi during poll campaigning.

The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

The man has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Further probe in the incident is on.

