LGBT employees feel less wanted at federal agencies: Study

People belonging to LGBT community, working in federal workplaces, report worse job experiences than their colleagues, leading to higher intentions to leave their job, recent findings suggest.

The research also claimed that women from the LGBT community and people of color consistently suffer more negative consequences--such as less respect and low job satisfaction--than men and white LGBT workers.

According to the team of researchers, it's important that workplace inequality among federal employees be addressed in organizations and through public policy,

"Federal agencies set legal and cultural precedents for how diversity and inclusion are to be institutionalized in U.S. workplaces and, unlike in other employment sectors, LGBT employees are protected under anti-discrimination legislation," said Erin Cech, a faculty associate at U- for Social Research.

The researchers documented LGBT workplace inequalities, noting where and for whom these inequalities are most prevalent. The sample included 330,000 employees (11,000 who identified as LGBT) in 28 federal agencies with LGBT-inclusive policies.

Findings of the study were published in the Journal of ILR Review.

Respondents participated in a survey conducted by administered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which included questions about employee treatment, workplace fairness and job satisfaction.

Compared to otherwise similar non-LGBT colleagues, the LGBT employees report that their work success is fostered less often and feel less respected by their supervisors. In addition, the study found that they are less satisfied with their pay, less comfortable with whistleblowing, and feel less supported in their attempts to balance work and life responsibilities.

Racial/ethnic minority LGBT respondents also report less job satisfaction than white LGBT employees, the researchers said.

Not surprisingly, when people aren't satisfied with their jobs, they are more likely to seek employment elsewhere, the study shows.

According to researchers, these more negative workplace experiences help explain why LGBT workers are more likely than their non-LGBT colleagues to plan to seek work elsewhere in the next year.

