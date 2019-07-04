Libya: Air traffic suspended on Mitiga airport following air strikes

Air traffic was suspended on Wednesday at Tripoli's only functioning civilian airport, Mitiga, following an airstrike, the airport authorities said.

No further information was given by the authorities regarding the development. The airport has been a frequent target of attackers in recent months amid the ongoing military conflict in the country, reported Sputnik.

Libya is facing an unstable political and security situation. The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The Libyan National Army (LNA) controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed Government of National Accord governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Clashes broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)