Pompeo links Putin-Kim summit with North Korea's weapon tests

tested missiles and rocket launchers after its leader Kim Jong-un's recent meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin, indicated US on Monday.

"The toughest sanctions in the history of remain in place. That's probably what's putting some of the pressure on Kim today. You saw this happen too right after his visit to Right after he spoke with Vladimir Putin, he made the decision to take these actions," Sputnik quoted Pompeo as saying.

However, he did not elaborate on his comment.

Pompeo's comments appear to be in contrast with US Donald Trump's reaction over North Korea's action. Trump has reaffirmed his confidence in Kim.

"Anything in this very interesting is possible, but I believe that Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, and will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him and does not want to break his promise to me. The deal will happen!" Trump took to as saying.

Pompeo is known for his tough stance against and the communist nation had asked Trump to drop Pompeo from the negotiating team and appoint a "sensible" person.

Saturday's weapon tests were the most serious by the North since the country launched its in November 2017, reported.

The launch of the short-range missile comes at a time when denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea are yet to see progress following the abrupt fallout of the summit earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)