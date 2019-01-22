Life Skills Non-Profit Dream a Dream announces grant from Omidyar Network India

Dream a Dream, a non-profit organization based in that empowers young people from vulnerable backgrounds with critical life skills to thrive in the 21st century, today announced a grant from India, the investment firm focused on social impact.

Dream a Dream develops critical life skills in young people growing up in challenging circumstances in and helps them prepare for a fast-changing, uncertain and complex future.

"This collaboration between Dream a Dream and aspires to put the spotlight on the critical need to reimagine the purpose of in the 21st century and to bring to the forefront the impact of adversity on first generation learners from vulnerable backgrounds. We believe that this will push the dialogue on the core purpose of to help children from vulnerable backgrounds overcome adversity and to thrive in the 21st century using a creative life skills approach," Dream a said.

"We consider competencies such as critical thinking and creativity, and mindsets such as grit and empathy as integral to quality learning. Dream a Dream's work with a of partners including the government leveraging its innovation in the student learning and training programs has the potential to truly mainstream life skills in the Indian system. critical skills required for the workforce of the 21st century as well as enabling individuals to contribute responsibly toward our interdependent society, Dream a Dream is helping create many meaningful lives," said Namita Dalmia, principal, investments at

At the a Dream's approach is the belief that children have the potential to overcome adversity and achieve their true potential. Currently, Dream a Dream works with 10,000 young people a year through two innovation labs - After School Life Skills Programme and Career Connect Programme.

It has trained over 7000 teachers/educators impacting over 175,000 children and young people. The Happiness Curriculum designed in partnership with has impacted nearly a million children through government partnerships. By working with the Aga Khan Foundation, Dream a Dream is also running programs in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)