Mueller to publicly testify on July 17

Robert Mueller, who in April submitted his reports on the alleged Russian collusion in 2016 presidential polls, has agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

"Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the on Intelligence tonight, has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session," Rep. (D-N.Y.), the of the Judiciary panel, and Rep. (D-Calif.), the of the Intelligence panel, said in a joint statement issued late Tuesday.

Last month, Mueller had announced his resignation from the Justice Department after delivering his first public statement since the end of his 22-month long investigation.

A redacted version of the had concluded that there was no conspiracy between campaign and But Mueller declined to make a judgment on whether Trump obstructed justice, though the report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the investigation.

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," Nadler and Schiff said.

In an apparent reference to latest subpoenas by the US congressional committee chairman, alleged "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" once again.

