US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Modi, expresses US interest in building stronger relations

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and expressed Trump administration's interest in building stronger relations with India.
"Secretary Pompeo expressed the U.S. Government's continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realize the shared vision and goals," said an official statement
He also extended President Donald Trump's greetings to Modi and congratulated him on his electoral victory.
"Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership @SecPompeo called on PM @narendramodi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship," tweeted spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, alongside two photos of the leaders.
Modi also reiterated the priority that he attaches to relations with the US, expressing his strong commitment to achieving the full potential of bilateral relations.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the priority that he attaches to relations with the U.S. and outlined his vision for the Strategic Partnership in the new tenure of the Government and beyond, building on a strong foundation of trust and shared interest," it said.
"The Prime Minister expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts," it added.
He later met External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
This meeting holds significance as Modi is scheduled to meet Trump on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan Osaka.
The meeting comes days after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.
Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium.
