Archie brings peace between Prince William, Harry after 'rift' over Meghan Markle

The new royal member Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, not only brought cheer to the royal palace but also ended the 'rift' between Prince Harry and William over Meghan Markle.

"There was a genuine rift between the princes that had been brewing since Harry's engagement to Meghan [in late 2017]," Fox News quoted Katie Nicholl, royal expert as saying in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"According to a friend of the brothers, they fell out after William voiced his concerns that Harry's relationship with Meghan was moving too quickly," Nicholl added.

Nicholl also revealed that Prince Harry disliked that his brother and sister-in-law aren't putting in efforts 'with Meghan' following which the two stopped talking.

"Harry also felt that William and Kate hadn't made enough effort with Meghan. At one stage the situation between Harry and William was so strained that they were not on speaking terms, but things have been 'much better' since Archie's arrival," the expert shared.

While talking about some habits of the Duchess of Sussex which annoyed the fellow members at the palace, Nicholl told that she was nicknamed 'Hurricane Meghan'.

"Her habit of sending 5 a.m. emails to staff saw her nicknamed 'Hurricane Meghan,' and there was an unusually high turnover of palace staff -- five to date since Meghan's arrival, including two private assistants who allegedly quit under the pressures of the job, and the duchess's head of security, a woman whose name has never been released by Kensington Palace," shared Nicholl.

Describing how Prince Harry has changed his attitude since he became a father, Nicholl said, "Once a royal rebel, he now starts his mornings with a green juice (blended by Meghan) and practices meditation."

"He has quit smoking and rarely drinks alcohol. Their life at Frogmore is one of domestic bliss, amazingly ordinary," she added.

Archie's arrival at the palace also had some renovations done to the Frogmore cottage. "Until recently, the cottage was used as staff accommodation. However, it was converted into a five-bedroom house for the Sussexes following an extensive, taxpayer-funded 3 million pounds sterling renovation. They moved in just weeks before Archie was born."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the young royal on May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)