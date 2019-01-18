UP cabinet approves 10% reservation scheme of Centre

The cabinet on Friday approved the central government's scheme of 10 per cent reservation in government jobs to the economically weaker section in general category.

Following suit of the other BJP ruled states like and Jharkhand, the cabinet on Friday approved the scheme in state government jobs and educational institutes run by it across the state.

The cabinet informed that the scheme would be implemented from backdate i.e. January 14 this year.

The Lok Sabha recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against.

