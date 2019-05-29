Zorambo contest offers ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 platinum tickets

With the ICC 2019 round the corner, Zorambo, the world's largest Caftaurant chain today announced a contest where one lucky winner will get a chance to win two platinum tickets to watch the biggest rivalry in the world cricket, versus The men in blue and green will face each other on June 6 at the Old Trafford Ground, Greater Manchester, England.

The customers can visit any of the three outlets at Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, JMD Megapolis, Road or D-block market, South City II in Gurugram and spend a minimum amount of INR 250 or more on F & B to apply for this exciting contest. The lottery draw will be conducted at outlet at JMD Megapolis, Road on May 31 where one lucky winner would be announced.

would also give an opportunity to win free Zorambo F & B vouchers to customers who visit and spends at any of their outlets while the ICC 2019 matches are going on.

On the day of any match, customers can visit any Zorambo outlet, place an order and "Guess the Winner" before the end of the first innings. If the team guessed by the customer wins, him/her will get a free F & B voucher, equivalent to the value of their bill.

"We are a cricket-crazy nation and are never out of excitement for this sport. This contest will give a chance to one lucky winner to watch one of the biggest matches, versus With fever catching up, we would soon be expanding to the to give an Indian fusion taste to global citizens", said Sunil Aswal, Founder, Zorambo.

Zorambo's premium outlets will be strategically located in Tier 1 cities of across corporate houses, residential complexes and universities, and Indian dominated catchments abroad along with busy zones like bus terminals, tube stations, stadiums, entertainment zones and many more.

The Caftaurant format within the global and offers the potential to capture one of the highest volumes of consumer spends and evolve into the fastest growing concept.

