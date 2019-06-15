JUST IN
Business Standard

Lord Balaji devotee from Tamil Nadu to donate golden hands worth over Rs 2 crore

ANI  |  General News 

A devotee of Lord Balaji from Tamil Nadu, is donating jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores to Tirupati Balaji temple here.

Tangadorai, a resident of Tamil Nadu, will offer the "Abhaya Hastam" and "Kati Hastam" ornaments to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials during "Suprabhata Seva" today (Saturday).

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each.

On Friday, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple here.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 05:27 IST

