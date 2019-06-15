Lord Balaji devotee from Tamil Nadu to donate golden hands worth over Rs 2 crore

A devotee of Lord Balaji from Tamil Nadu, is donating jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores to Balaji temple here.

Tangadorai, a resident of Tamil Nadu, will offer the "Abhaya Hastam" and "Kati Hastam" ornaments to Devasthanam (TTD) officials during "Suprabhata Seva" today (Saturday).

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each.

On Friday, Union Ministers and offered prayers at the here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)