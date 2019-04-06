LS polls 2019: BJP releases list of 24 candidates

Reposing confidence on its sitting MPs, BJP on Saturday released a list of 24 candidates in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

The party has announced eight candidates for Haryana, four of Uttar Pradesh, three each of Rajasthan, and and one each for and Odisha.

In Haryana, six tickets out of eight have gone to sitting while only on two seats, BJP has announced new candidates- and Bhatia has replaced

Besides this, in Madhya Pradesh, BJP has put forward against Kamal Nath's son in Chhindwara.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, BJP has announced four candidates for Bharatpur, Karoli, Badmer and Rajsamand Lok Sabha seats. Interestingly, who was not given any ticket in the last assembly election of will this time contest from Rajsamand constituency on the BJP seat.

Replacing the of Bandha in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has declared that RK Patel will contest the upcoming election. After Uma Bharti denied contesting the election, her seat was given to Anurag Sharma.

In addition to that, BJP on Saturday also announced two candidates for upcoming assembly election in Odisha.

The party also declared two bye-election candidates for and While will contest from Chhindwara, Shashank Sharma candidature has been announced from Uttar Pradesh's Nighasan.

The Lok Sabha election will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

