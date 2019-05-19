Babul Supriyo slams TMC for complaint over coverage of Modi's Kedarnath visit

on Sunday hits out at for its complaint against the of Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath saying, 'TMC should not behave like a crying baby.'

The TMC moved on Sunday alleging the visit of Modi to Kedarnath was a violation of the model code of conduct.

Speaking to media in North Kolkata, Suprio said, "TV channels should decide what they want to cover. If goes to vote and then decide to drive by himself to Pune then media will definitely cover it...It depends on the importance of a particular person on how much media covers him. TMC should not behave like a crying baby."

On being asked about violence in the state during the Lok Sabha polls, the said, "Violence is inherited by TMC through CPI (M) and from there it has spread in the state."

"TMC has lost its credibility and if it alleges that BJP is doing violence then people will not believe it. It is fear of losing that TMC is acting in a bizarre manner," he added.

Supriyo further said, "Right here where I am standing, stone pelting and violence broke out in 2016. And right now we can be attacked as well...TMC always accuse that peaceful voting is going on and I am here to influence the voters. On the contrary, I have come here to cast my vote and I am just interacting with media."

"TMC is talking about defamation, we can file millions of defamation case against for her usage of derogatory language in public," Supriyo said in the context of defamation notice sent to Modi by and nephew of Chief Minister,

Asked about reports of faulty during the Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo said, "Lakhs of are being used in the country during the polls, couple of them might not work, it a technical thing that happens with any "

The seats which go to polls in today include Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of voting will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)