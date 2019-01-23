Priyanka faces uphill task if Congress' performance in 2014 is taken into consideration

Priyanka Gandhi, who was on Wednesday given the charge of boosting the Congress' prospects in crucial for the polls faces an uphill task, if the party's performance in the last elections is taken into consideration.

The 47-year-old daughter of UPA and sister of has been made in-charge of East

Her formal entry into and being given the charge of assumes significance as the state, where 80 out of 543 seats are at stake, plays a crucial role in the formation of the central government.

In boosting the party's prospects, Priyanka's challenge will involve taking on two formidable political formations - BJP-led NDA and SP-BSP alliance.

About 42 Lok Sabha seats fall in the region whose charge will be under her.

The major constituencies that fall in the region under her charge include Varanasi, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Deoria, Basti, and

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the could win only two seats in the state -- Amethi and seats -- while the BJP won 71 seats, its ally Apna Dal got 2 and bagged 5 seats.

In Varanasi, had emerged victorious with a huge margin and candidate came third after leader Arvind Kejriwal

Gorakhpur seat was bagged by while Congress' Astbhuja stood fourth.

However, when by-election was held in the constituency last year after Adityanath became the of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP lost to Samajwadi Party's Praveen Kumar Nishad, who was contesting with the support of BSP.

The seat was won by Rajnath Singh, the then BJP President, defeating of by nearly three lakh votes.

Two years later, Bahuguna quit and joined the BJP.

In Azamgarh, stood fourth while the supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav won. BJP's Ramakant Yadav came second and BSP's got third position.

In Deoria, BJP's Kalraj Mishra emerged victorious while the Congress' Sabha Kunwar finished fourth.

Something similar happened in as well, where BJP candidate won while Congress' Nand came fourth.

In also, BJP's Mahendra Nath Pandey bagged the maximum votes while Congress' Tarunendra Chand Patel stood fourth.

Not just the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress challenge fell flat even in the 2017 elections for which had formed an alliance with chief

The BJP heavily dominated the results with as many as 312 out of 403 Assembly seats, while the Congress and alliance won a total of 54 seats.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had 22 seats, most of them from the eastern region.

After the announcement today, Rahul said Priyanka and Scindia are "powerful youth leaders" who will bring about a change in the situation in the state.

Priyanka and Scindia will present "the right kind of ideology for the poor, for the oppressed people", he said, expressing hope that "a new kind of thinking and a positive change" will come in UP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)