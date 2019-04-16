LS polls: CPI candidate Nara Singh holds road show in Manipur

(CPI) candidate for seat M Nara Singh on Tuesday held a road show in his constituency, two days ahead of the second phase of polling.

Singh, along with scores of his supporters, conducted a road show starting from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai to Lilong and then back to Imphal.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Young people want to support me. They suggested me to conduct a roadshow and people from different walks of life supported me. I contested last time also but now people have started acknowledging me and are supporting me in large numbers. They are the strength of my movement."

"I will not deceive people and not make any hollow promises," he added.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the seat.

According to Election Commission of India, around 9,28,626 voters (4,47,843 males and 4,8,0751 females), 8,838 service voters and 32 third genders will cast their votes for the Inner election at 1300 polling stations.

The election campaign period for the parliamentary constituency will conclude by 4 pm today.

While polls in the Outer Manipur seat were held on April 11, Inner Manipur constituency will witness elections on April 18. Results will be declared on May 23.

