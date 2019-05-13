Server malfunction triggers chaos at Kolkata airport, 20 flights delayed

Passengers at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport here on Monday faced difficult time after a server glitch at the airport, reportedly causing delays in schedules of over 20 flights.

The server malfunction led to chaos at the airport with the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) and cameras also turning non-operational.

The issue started at around 5:15 pm after which all airlines started issuing boarding passes to passengers manually, leading to long queues at the counters in the airport.

Due to the technical glitch, over 20 flights were delayed at the airport after a fault in Local Area Network inside the compound.

Airport authorities said that the IT team is working to resolve the issue.More details are awaited.

Recently, thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across the world after several flights got affected due to a glitch in its SITA server.

The technical glitch affected functions like check-in, both at airport counters and web check-in, which caused delays in flight schedules.

