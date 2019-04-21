Congress fields Hooda father-son, Bhajan Lal kin in Haryana

Raising the bar for itself for the elections in Haryana, the on Sunday announced the name of former Chief for the Sonipat seat and Bhavya Bishnoi, a grandson of former strongman Bhajan Lal, for the seat.

By fielding Hooda, the is trying to send a message to the ruling in that the election in the 10 seats in is not going to be easy.

Hooda is a who remained Chief from 2005 to 2014. Sonipat seat has considerable number of Jat community voters.

His son, Deepinder Singh Hooda, is the nominee for the adjoining Rohtak seat, the traditional stronghold of the Hooda family.

The Congress also announced Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former Kuldeep Bishnoi, for the seat.

Bhavya will face sitting (Jannayak Janata Party) and former IAS (BJP), son of

The Congress had earlier named former as its candidate for the Ambala seat and state Congress for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.

The party on Sunday named former minister from Kurukshetra. Congress and industrialist was the from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014 but he lost the last Lok Sabha election to BJP's

The Congress has announced former and Hooda confidant Kuldeep Sharma to contest election from the Karnal seat.

Within days of announcing the name of Lalit Nagar for the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, the Congress on Sunday changed its candidate. It has now named Avtar Singh Bhadana from that seat.

The party has fielded former MP Shruti Chaudhary, who is the daughter of former Kiran Chaudhary, from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and former from the Gurgaon seat.

The Congress, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to win only the Rohtak seat. The BJP won seven seats while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) bagged two seats (Hisar and Sirsa).

Voting for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana is scheduled to take place on May 12.

