Mumbai: 15-yr-old dies after building catches fire in Dadar

A 15-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in a building at Police Station Compound, (West) on Sunday.

"When the fire broke out, 15 years old was alone and the house was locked from outside, as we (parents) were out to attend a marriage ceremony," victim's mother said.

According to the Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out around 1:44 PM on the third floor of a building at police station compound.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)