LS Polls: PM Modi urges to vote in record numbers in third phase today

on Tuesday urged to vote in record numbers in the third phase of the Polls held in 116 constituencies spread across 13 states and 2 Union Territories.

On PM Modi wrote: "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)