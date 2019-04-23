Shimla: Farmers protest, demand better prices

Framers staged a protest here on Monday demanding the implementation of report and a hike in (MSP) for their crops.

"Farmers are being openly looted in 'mandis'. We do not get adequate price for our produce," said Jai Shiv Thakur, a

"The price of fertilizers and farming equipment is increasing day by day but we are not getting the right price for our crops. We are at loss," he said.

Talking about the menace they face from wild animals, another said that their pleas to the government have fallen on deaf ears.

"Wild animals, particularly monkeys, destroy our crop. The government says that farmers will have to deal with it on their own. We do not have guns or any other equipment to tackle the wild animals. Attempts to shoot monkeys have resulted in the accidental death of at least 5 people," he said.

"We will protest outside Vidhan Sabha if the government doesn't listen to us. We will vote only for that political party which will solve our problems and come up with schemes for the welfare of the farming community," said Thakur.

