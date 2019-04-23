Disclose incomes of your son, son-in-law: president Gujarat Bar Association to CJI

-
ALSO READ
Independence of Judiciary under threat: CJI
Protestors gather outside SC on CJI issue
CJI rubbished sexual harassment charges, says independence of judiciary under threat (2nd Lead)
Should CJI be sitting in the bench to hear case against him?
AASU comes out in support of CJI Gogoi, says allegations a "conspiracy"
-
Yatin Oza, president of Gujarat Bar Association has written to Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, asking him to disclose incomes of his son and son-in-law alleging that it runs into billions.
"Can you please disclose, sir, the return of the income of your son and son-in-law which runs into billions. The return would not reflect even ten per cent of income if Your Lordships were not a judge of the Supreme Court. I don't think in the whole country, any advocate would have reflected this figure of income in their return with such less number of years in practice. Not one, including any top-notch respected senior advocate of Supreme Court as on date," said Oza in his letter.
The allegation follows CJI's statement about his bank balance on Saturday when Special Bench of the Supreme Court met for a special sitting to discuss online media reports of sexual harassment allegations against Gogoi observing that there is a "larger conspiracy" to destabilise the judiciary.
Speaking on his savings, the CJI had said: "A bank balance of Rs. 6,80,000 is all I have. After 20 years and Rs. 6,80,000 as bank balance this is the reward a Chief Justice of India gets."
He also said that there is some bigger force behind the woman who has made sexual harassment charges.
"There is some bigger force behind the woman who made sexual harassment charges. I am very hurt with the allegations levelled against me. I have communicated with four media houses, which have published stories against me," CJI had said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU