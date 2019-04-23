Fever outbreak keeps Tripura villagers from voting

Hundreds of people in remote Rajdhanpara, in Singh ADC village, are in the grip of severe for over a week. Lack of medical facilities has worsened their plight.

The villagers say that no doctor or has visited them so far.

"People in every family of the area are suffering from Yet no doctor or has visited us. We fetch medicines by ourselves. Government is not paying any attention to our plight," says Askang, a villager.

The outbreak has also put paid to their plan to cast vote in the ongoing election on April 23.

"How will we cast our votes when most of us are suffering from fever?" he asks.

(EC) had postponed polling in the (East) Lok Sabha seat from April 18 to April 23, saying the law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls. has only two Lok Sabha seats (West) and Tripura (East).

