LS polls: Police seize Rs 2 crore cash, 2 arrested in Telangana

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Special Operations Team Madhapur along with the Madhapur police on Wednesday arrested two people and seized Rs 2 crore from them.

The accused - Nimmaluri Srihari, 44, and Avuti Pandari, 39 - were arrested at Hi-tech railway station, Madapur for allegedly carrying the money in two bags.

They informed the police that they are working in Jayabheri Properties and were taking the cash from their office to Rajhamundry to handover to the contesting candidate from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

An election offence case has been registered in Madhapur Police Station.

Lok Sabha election on all 17 seats in Telangana will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 05:28 IST

