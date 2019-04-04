Facebook helps reunite missing boy with his family after 8 years

platform played a role in reuniting a mother with her son who had reportedly gone eight years ago, police said.

"Earlier in the year 2011, a woman by name Susanna had lodged a complaint about her eight-year-old son in station. At that time a case was registered and police tried to trace the boy, but all efforts had gone in vain," Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, told ANI over the phone on Wednesday.

However, Susanna was surprised to saw a profile of her son on

"The complainant came across a profile on by the name Lima and she lodged a fresh complaint with Cyber Crime Police Station. The officials immediately took up the investigation and collected IP address and traced the location of the missing boy to Ranakala village, district, Punjab," Bhagwat said.

A police team left for Punjab, traced the boy and brought him back to and handed him over to his parents.

"The parents and relatives of the boy have expressed their happiness," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)