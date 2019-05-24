LS polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad wins against Shatrughan Sinha

on Friday retained the Sahib Lok Sabha constituency for the saffron party after defeating sitting by a margin of 2.84 lakh voters.

The Rajya Sabha polled whopping 6,07,506, while the incumbent Sinha got 3,22,849 seats.

Former BJP was the winner from the seat in 2009 and 2014 but joined the party in 2019 after differences arose between him and the party leadership.

and are fighting the Lok Sabha elections in a grand coalition. The RJD, for the first time in its history, couldn't manage to win even a single seat.

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) getting 16 seats and (LJP) winning six seats. The Congress, however, won one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)