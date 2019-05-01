Controversy over Rahul's citizenship 'rubbish', shows BJP's 'grim situation': Tejashwi

Rashtriya (RJD) on Wednesday dubbed the controversy surrounding the citizenship of as "rubbish" and said it showed the BJP's "grim situation".

"People have seen since he was young. He was born and brought up here. His mother (Sonia Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandmother (Indira Gandhi) served the nation for a long time. All such rubbish issues brought by BJP shows that the party is in a grim situation," he said while talking to reporters here.

The on Tuesday issued a notice to Gandhi regarding his citizenship after receiving a complaint from Subramanian Swamy, who alleged that a company named was registered in the in 2003 and that Gandhi was one of the directors of the company.

Swamy has also claimed that the had declared his nationality as British in a UK-based company.

Tejashwi accused of using rogue language during his public speech in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday and said that the BJP did not even make a mention of the shelter-home rape case.

"Yesterday, Modi went to Muzaffarpur. He should have said a few words on the shelter-home rape case. He should have said that what his party-men had done by committing a heinous crime against children. But he remained quiet. Instead, he was using rogue language. Raising questions on Rahul's citizenship issue shows that BJP is in a tight spot and cannot be the again," he remarked.

Apparently attacking over "poor" law and order situation during his tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, Modi had said that bringing "adulterated people will lead to corruption and rampant crime."

"Increasing their power means bringing back the days of loot, kidnapping and corruption in Bihar," the had said.

Tejashwi said that the people of will give a befitting reply to what he called "divisive politics" of Modi.

"What work have you done in the last five years? Did get the special package as promised? Did farmers' income double? Did the youth get jobs? Has the rate of inflation decreased? This is divisive by Modi. The people of will give a befitting reply to him," the RJD said.

In Bihar, 19 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the first four phases of the

The remaining 21 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

