Addressing a political rally here on Wednesday, alleged that speeches made by causes his Pakistani counterpart to sweat across the border.

"Today when makes a speech anywhere in India, Pakistani sweats in AC room of He remains worried as to when the would enter and destroy terrorist camps there. This valour and strength has emerged due to the political willpower of Prime Minister Modi," said Adityanath.

The made these remarks at a rally which was also addressed by Prime Minister However, his speech was made before the PM's arrival on the stage.

The UP CM also highlighted various public initiatives of the Centre and said, " has implemented various public friendly initiatives along with developing infrastructure at a rapid pace. In five years 1.5 crore poor have been given houses, 4 crore poor have got and 7 crores poor has been given LPG connection."

He also talked about the Ayodhya centric initiatives of the government and said, "In Ayodhya we have begun the work for the development of a new airport in the name of Lord To observe the day of Lord's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, we celebrated a grand 'Deepotsav' in the form of a government event."

The Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in will be held in all the seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency will be voting in phase six of Lok Sabha elections on May 12.

