Deve Gowda refuses to comment on Karnataka crisis

Senior JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday refused to comment on the political crisis faced by the coalition government in Karnataka, saying he had not spoken to anybody on the issue.

"I'm not going to react on anything, I have not spoken anything to anybody. I'm only holding a meeting of my party workers just to prepare ourselves for the corporation polls," he told ANI when asked about eight JD(S) and three Congress MLAs submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker.

Gowda also said he had not spoken to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Karnataka JD(S) chief HK Kumaraswamy said the government was safe and hoped that the party MLAs will come back.

"They've given their resignations to the Speaker. He will take a decision at an appropriate time. At present the government is safe. It is safe now. They will come back to us, no one will go," he said.

