PM Modi not from backward class by birth: Mayawati

on Friday launched a scathing attack on saying that he does not belong to the backward class by birth.

" still says he is from the weaker section of the society. Everyone knows that does not belong to backward class by birth," she said here while addressing an election rally.

"When his government was formed in Gujarat, then he got his community included in the backward class list. He just wants the votes of the people from backward classes. He is fake," she said.

Asserting that the people of the reserved class are not getting reservation, former UP said: "I want to tell you all that if he were truly well-wisher classes, then your position with regard to the reservation would not have been so bad."

On Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Banda in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had accused the SP-BSP alliance of indulging in caste "SP-BSP people are busy distributing my caste certificate," he had said.

also claimed the BJP will lose the ongoing Lok Sabha elections due to its "wrong policies" and "hate "

"None of his theatrics and 'jumlebazi' will work in this election. The new theatrics of 'Chowkidari' too won't be able to save him," said the

"It seems to me that this even Ganga 'Maiyaa' is not too happy with them (BJP). Ganga 'Maiyaa' won't bless them in this election," she said.

Referring to her rally in Kannauj where a bull entered the venue, she said: "Now the stray animals of BJP are being left in out elections rallies."

Speaking in the rally, praised Mayawati for fulfilling the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr

"I want to thank Mayawati ji for turning the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar into reality," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, the SP said: "The same Ganga Maiyaa, which they swore by and went to Banaras, has not been cleaned yet. They even cheated They even divided gods in the name of caste."

Twenty-six seats of the state went to polls in first three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The rest 54 seats will go to polls in four phases from April 29 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

