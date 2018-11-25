Macron condemns violent protests over fuel price rise in France

French has strongly condemned the violence that broke out during the 'yellow vest' protest against fuel price hikes.

"Shame on those who attacked them ( officials). Shame on those who have abused other citizens and journalists. Shame on those who have tried to intimidate elected officials. No room for this violence in the Republic," tweeted on Saturday. He also thanked the for their courage and professionalism.

There are claims that members from the far-right community had slipped into the crowd, according to

42 protestors have been arrested in Paris, while 132 people from various protests have been apprehended across on Saturday alone.

Over 3,000 officers have been put on duty in the French capital to contain around 8,000 protestors and government buildings have been secured.

Quoting a from France's Interior Ministry, reported that six people and two police officers were injured during the protest.

Thierry Paul Valette, one of the organisers for the protest, stated, "The objective was to unite everybody here in I am disappointed because it wasn't meant to be like this."

Valette blamed the turn of events on a "small section" of the "extreme left and the extreme right" - a departure from French who put the blame on members of the far right community who infiltrated the clashes for the violence.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Castaner stated, "Today, the far right has mobilized. The security forces perfectly anticipated this situation," while blaming Marine Le Pen, of the far-right National Front Party, for inciting protestors.

"The right to protest cannot go beyond the respect of the of our country," he said while adding that were more than 10,600 protestors across the nation.

decried the claims in a tweet and mentioned that she only asked why protestors were not allowed to voice their dissent at the Champs Elysees.

This comes after police personnel were forced to use tear and water cannons to disperse the crowd that had collected at Champs Elysees to protest against rising and Macron's economic policies.

Calls for Macron's resignation have also come as the protests have gained momentum over the weeks. Recently, a demonstrator was accidentally run over and killed by a car and over 200 others were wounded during a massive protest against in eastern

There is raging dissent over Macron's push for environmental policies that were previously implemented under former

