Princess Eugenie wishes Jack Brooksbank on his 33rd birthday

Princess Eugenie of York, wished her husband Jack Brooksbank a Happy Birthday as he turned 33 on Friday.
In an affectionate message posted on Instagram, the princess wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting...to quote you from a few months ago "you light up my life."
Princess Eugenie was just 20 when she met the love of her life. She also mentions the same in the post. The beaming smiles are an indication that the couple seems to love each other's company.
The couple exchanged vows last year on October 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The ceremony was attended by the members of the British Royal Family - Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Meghan, Duchess Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Zara Tindall, among others.
Several Hollywood celebrities were also present on the occasion, including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding, and Demi Moore.
While Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, was the maid of honour, Brooksbank- a tequila brand ambassador- chose his brother as the best man.
Prince William and Duchess Kate's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served as page boy and bridesmaid.
