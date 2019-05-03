'Sonic' design to change after fans express dissatisfaction

After the trailer of the live-action reboot of ' the Hedgehog' released on Wednesday, the fans took to and criticised the over the appearance of the lead character,

in the trailer was featured with human teeth, despite being a hedgehog which irked some fans while some expressed their dissatisfaction over the disproportionate legs of Sonic.

Variety followed the of the film, Jeff Fowler, who replied to the fans with a tweet. He tweeted, "The message is loud and clear," Fowler wrote on Thursday. "You aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

The trailer which released on May 1, opens with Sonic whizzing by Tom Wachowski, played by The registers 760 mph on his and is instantly shocked.

The later finds a blue strand of hair charged with what seems like

The trailer also features as Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr. Sporting a cartoonish moustache, and shooting funny dialogues, Carrey keeps his charters both humorous and villainous at the same time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the film revolves around the journey of Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Marsden's Tom Wachowski, as they try to defeat Sonic's arch-nemesis, Dr

The film is scheduled to hit the movie theatres in November.

