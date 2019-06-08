JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra: 2 arrested for molesting South African woman

ANI  |  General News 

Police have arrested two people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a woman of South African nationality under Shrivardhan police station limits of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The incident took place on June 6 when the woman was going to her hotel room. The two bike-borne people molested her on the road.

Later, the police registered a case under Sections 354, 354 (D) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They soon managed to catch both men with the help of CCTV footage.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 13:13 IST

