Maharashtra ATS arrests 9 planning big attack

Nine persons, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested for their alleged links with terror outfit, the Police said on Wednesday and is probing whether they were planning to execute "mass killing" at a congregation by poisoning or drink.

The ATS of the Police, which carried out the arrests is investigating all angles including whether the accused were planning to target the Kumbh Mela underway in Prayagraj, or the parade in the capital, said a

Almost all the accused are well-qualified as out of nine, two are engineers, the third person is an engineering student while the fourth one is a with good knowledge about The fifth accused is a juvenile studying in class XI. They all operated from Mumbra and the Aurangabad.

The official informed that out of the nine accused, one is a son of Dawood Ibrahim's close Rasheed Malbari, and he was arrested from Aurangabad.

Police claimed to have confiscated a huge cache of incriminating material from their possession including several chemical bottles, six pen drives, more than two dozen cell phones, over half a dozen laptops, six wi-fi pods, more than two dozens DVDs and CDs, a dozen of hard drives, more than half dozen memory cards, some internet dongles, few modems and more than a dozen RAMs. The seized have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

The Aurangabad district court has sent all accused under police custody till February 5.

The accused were reportedly in touch with someone from based outside The police are also investigating whether the arrested persons were connected to militant Islamic organisation, (PFI).

ATS acted on the basis of information gathered after the surveillance and cyber watch.

said that all the nine accused who have been arrested had formed an organisation named 'Ummat-e-Ahmadiya'.

The Phrase Gazwa-e-Hind has been traced in their communications.

Further probe is underway.

in government said that those arrested will have to face the charges and the juvenile will be treated as per law.

"A lot of social engineering is required to be done to prevent youth from leaving the mainstream. Unemployed and desperate youth are soft target but I fail to understand why a well-educated youth is going into this," he said.

