3 terrorists killed in J-K's Baramullah

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday in Baramullah district of and Kashmir.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces broke out earlier today in Binnar top area of the district.

This comes a day after security forces gunned down six terrorists, including brother of an in two separate encounters in Shopian and Budgam districts of the state.

