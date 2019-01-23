Republic Day parade: Forces to show woman power this year

The number of women from armed forces participating in this year's Republic Day would be the highest till date showcasing the growing role of the gender in the services.

"This year, we will have the highest ever participation from women from the services as there is an entire team of Rifles which has only women in it apart from contingent commanders like who is leading the Services Corps team and biker Shikha Surabhi, who is a part of the Daredevil team," General told ANI.

of the will be saluting while standing on a bike.

Interestingly, Captain Surabhi took up biking only three months ago.

"First I was afraid of even leaving the handle, but they taught me the tricks of the trade and now I can do these things with ease," she said.

Surabhi will soon marry another officer, who is also into biking.

The biker, who at present is on a six-month stint with the world recorder holder Daredevils motorcycle team of the Indian Army, said she would like to be with the team permanently.

Captain defeated 30 men and women of the Services Corp in the selection process for leading the impressive (ASC) contingent this year.

"I am not here because of my gender but my drill as there were around 30 others who had come for the selection process for leading the contingent," Captain Kasturi said.

This would be the first time when a woman (Captain Kasturi) would be leading the ASC marching team.

is leading the contingent of Rifles, which includes women whose husbands passed away in different operations.

"The women have been inducted as per a policy under which they were allowed entry on compassionate ground. They are doing counterinsurgency operations including patrolling and other duties," Kanwar said.

The lady officer, who was inducted into the Army and has been seconded to the Rifles, said in the last five months they have worked very hard to prepare for the

"Some of the ladies in our team are doting mothers and they have left behind their kids with families to perform here," Kanwar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)