Maharashtra: BJP worker sent to judicial custody after seizure of weapons from shop

Huge cache of weapons was seized from a BJP worker in Dombivli, Thane on Tuesday.
The police have arrested Dhananjay Kulkarni. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced at Kalyan Court.
Dombivali Crime Branch arrested Kulkarni after recovering weapons like swords and air guns from his shop 'Tapasya House of Fashion'.
As many as 170 types of weapons worth around Rs 1.86 lakh were seized by the police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU