Maharashtra: BJP worker sent to judicial custody after seizure of weapons from shop

ANI  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 

Huge cache of weapons was seized from a BJP worker in Dombivli, Thane on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Dhananjay Kulkarni. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced at Kalyan Court.

Dombivali Crime Branch arrested Kulkarni after recovering weapons like swords and air guns from his shop 'Tapasya House of Fashion'.

As many as 170 types of weapons worth around Rs 1.86 lakh were seized by the police.

Wed, January 16 2019. 15:05 IST

