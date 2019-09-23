JUST IN
Mumbai: Woman beaten up for attempting to kidnap girl child, arrested
Maharashtra: Bodies of woman, 4 daughters found floating in Buldana well

ANI  |  General News 

Bodies of a woman and four of her daughters were found floating in a well in Buldana's Malegaon here on Monday, police said.

The police have reached the spot and an investigation underway.

According to locals the deceased had left home for their fields but did not return.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:38 IST

