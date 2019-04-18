RGV booked for allegedly posting morphed picture of Chandrababu Naidu on Facebook

A TDP activist has complained against Ram Varma for allegedly posting a morphed picture on depicting TDP chief N Chandrababu joining

TDP activist filed the complained at Tadepalli Gudem rural police station in district.

"I complained against Ram Varma in Tadepalli Gudem rural police station in district of I had already complained in Telangana. Reason for present complaint is that he morphed the photo of Chandrababu as if he is joining in YSRCP and posted it on That is provocative of our feelings," said Chowdary.

"Ram Varma's acts are disturbing the law and order situation in I complained to the police to take stern action against him. Police responded positively, said they will investigate the matter. They registered an FIR. Our fight will continue until Varma makes an open apology to Chandrababu Naidu," he said.

"The complainant has alleged that had posted in his account the morphed photo of N Chandrababu with derogatory comments. He even allegedly made unwarranted comments on his family members. We will take appropriate legal action, we will investigate the photo morphing issue," said a

Varma is said to have allegedly shared another picture on that includes satirical comments on Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, Brahmani, and her father

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)