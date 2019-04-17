Maharashtra: Sprinter Sneha Singh allegedly manhandled by hotel staff, FIR lodged

Sprinter has filed a complaint against three hotel workers for allegedly manhandling her and her associates at in district, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Sneha said three staff members at misbehaved with her and two co-runners and on April 16.

The three sprinters went to the hotel's restaurant for dinner where a scuffle broke out between them and the hotel staff over payment of the bill. Following this, Sneha lodged a complaint at police station.

Police have lodged an FIR in the case as 'non-cognizable office' under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Also, proceedings have been initiated against accused under sections 107 and 116 (3) under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Sneha, who is a staunch supporter of Narendra Modi, had participated in 'Run For Namo Again' campaign. The campaign was launched in 50 cities across to garner support for the incumbent in the run-up to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

