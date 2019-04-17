JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

PM Modi announces financial aid for rain and storm victims of Gujarat, MP CM takes dig
Business Standard

Vellore AIADMK candidate to move Madras HC over poll cancellation

ANI  |  Politics 

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ally and Vellore Lok Sabha candidate AC Shanmugam will challenge the cancellation of elections in his constituency in Madras High Court on Wednesday.

Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday after a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate last month.

Shanmugam is contesting the polls from the seat on AIADMK's two leaf symbol.

Vellore was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday, along with 38 other seats of Tamil Nadu as part of the second phase of general elections.

Last month, the Income Tax department and Election Commission officials had raided DMK treasurer Durai Murugan's residence in Vellore, and reportedly seized a large amount of unaccounted cash.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Kathir Anand has written a letter to the EC alleging that the election watchdog is toeing in line with the BJP to help their candidate.

In his letter, Anand alleged that Shanmugam was engaged in large scale cash distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 11:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU