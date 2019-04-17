Vellore AIADMK candidate to move Madras HC over poll cancellation

(AIADMK) ally and Lok Sabha candidate AC Shanmugam will challenge the cancellation of elections in his constituency in on Wednesday.

Voting in parliamentary constituency in was rescinded by on the recommendation of the (EC) on Tuesday after a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate last month.

Shanmugam is contesting the polls from the seat on AIADMK's two leaf symbol.

was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday, along with 38 other seats of as part of the second phase of

Last month, the Income Tax department and officials had raided Durai Murugan's residence in Vellore, and reportedly seized a large amount of unaccounted cash.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate has written a letter to the EC alleging that the election watchdog is toeing in line with the BJP to help their candidate.

In his letter, Anand alleged that Shanmugam was engaged in large scale cash distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)