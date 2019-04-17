Two arms smugglers held with arms and ammunition in Prayagraj

A team of (STF) arrested two arms smugglers and seized seven .32 bore pistols, one .38 bore revolver, and seven live cartridges from their possession in Prayagraj in on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra and Sambhu, residents of Naini, the police said. The accused have a shop of building material. Rajendra also takes contracts for desilting work of canals.

The accused told the police that they are a gang of six people.

They used to purchase the arms from a supplier in A pistol costs them Rs 8,000 and a costs up to Rs 7,000 which were sold in over Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 a piece, the police said.

According to the STF, they sold arms through their associates and the duo were nabbed when the distributors came to receive the newly arrive consignment.

